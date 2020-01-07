Senators' Towers says yes to Hogs

It only took a few hours for linebacker JT Towers to announce his oral commitment to the University of Arkansas on Monday after receiving a scholarship offer from Razorbacks linebacker coach Rion Rhoades earlier in the day.

Towers, 6-4, 210 pounds, 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Joe T. Robinson, also had offers from Tulsa, Illinois State, Army, Louisiana-Monroe and others. He also holds preferred walk-on offers from Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

It was easy to tell Rhoades he wanted to be a Hog.

"Growing up in Arkansas that's the pro team," said Towers, who has made a 26 on the ACT. "There's no other team. It's the Arkansas Razorbacks, but if you're a fan of another Arkansas college you're still a Razorback fan."

Towers recorded 171 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 5 forced fumbles as a senior in his first season playing linebacker. Being a Hog is much like being a rock star in Arkansas.

"If you play for the Razorbacks, you're pretty much [a] celebrity as long as you live," Towers said. "With me growing up here, it just means a lot."

He joins an impressive list of former Senators to play foe the Razorbacks. There are four former Robinson products on the Arkansas roster: Running back TJ Hammonds, receiver Koilan Jackson and defensive ends David Porter and Zach Williams.

Towers was planning to officially visit Arkansas on Jan. 31, but he is now looking to visit earlier. He completed 84 of 190 passes for 1,331 yards, 11 touchdowns, 7 interceptions and rushed 124 times for 735 yards and 14 touchdowns at Glen Rose as a junior. He missed his sophomore season after suffering injuries in a car accident.

Robinson defensive coordinator Brian Maupin said Towers' size, speed and smarts make him an excellent prospect.

"He's an absolute animal," Maupin said. "If you could build a linebacker for today's football, you build JT Towers. He's long, aggressive, he's athletic, he has great ball skills, he's able to go sideline-to-sideline. He's good in the trenches. He's good in the box."

He becomes Arkansas' fourth commitment for the 2020 class. The Hogs signed nine prospects during the early signing period.

