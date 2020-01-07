Shooter likes way Hogs shoot

ESPN 4-star junior shooting guard Jaxson Robinson made his third visit to the University of Arkansas for the Texas A&M game on Saturday.

A key reason for the visit was to watch Coach Eric Musselman and the Hogs in action.

"It was good, it was good to be back in Arkansas," Robinson said. "I haven't seen them play, so I obviously wanted to see them play and see how coach Muss is, and the guys and how they play, and how I could fit into the system."

Robinson, 6-6, 170 pounds, of Ada, Okla., has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Texas A&M, TCU, Texas Tech, Houston, Baylor, Wake Forest and others.

He called his first visit to Fayetteville in August "insane." He followed that up with a trip for the Auburn football game on Oct. 19.

Being a deadly shooter from the outside, Robinson enjoyed seeing Arkansas shoot 29 three-pointers.

"They throw them up there. They wasted no time in getting to the other side of the court and looking for the open guy," Robinson said. "It was really great because the ball moment was ... they weren't selfish. They're all passing to each other. It was great."

Arkansas guard commitment Khalen Robinson also attended the game. The two Robinsons visited the Razorbacks locker room after the game.

"Coach was talking to the guys," Robinson said. "He was talking about how they have to get prepared for the next game coming up."

ESPN also rates him the No. 8 shooting guard and No. 46 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class.

He averaged 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists while shooting 46% from the field and 41% from beyond the three-point line while helping lead Oklahoma based 16-under Team Griffin to the prestigious Peach Jam championship in July.

Being a major target of the Hogs, Robinson was recognized by some fans.

"I got a couple of people coming up to me while I was eating and out with my parents," Robinson said. "They were just telling me good luck in my basketball career, and they watched me this summer while I was playing for Team Griffin."

Robinson described his interest level in Arkansas.

"I can't say too much about that, but obviously I'm pretty interested because I've been there three times, and I like the way coach Muss coaches his guys and acts around them," he said. "But that's all I'm going to say about that."

He and his mother talked about Arkansas' focus on getting up the floor.

"We had noticed how once they get the ball out of the basket or off of a rebound they're just going to go," Robinson said. "They don't have a set play to start off their possession. They just look for the open man and hopefully get a three, and if not they'll set it up. That was nice to see."

Robinson is averaging 15.5 points, 7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals for Ada while shooting 52.4% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the three-point line.

His relationship with associate head coach Chris Crutchfield is a key reason for his interest in the Hogs.

"I think it plays a huge role because coach Crutch is trying to sell to me that he's trying to get this thing down," Robinson said. "He's trying to help me even throughout my high school career trying to get me to Arkansas so I can get ready to play at the collegiate level."

