MEN'S BASKETBALL

UALR's Johnson wins Sun Belt award

University of Arkansas at Little Rock forward Kamani Johnson was named the Sun Belt co-player of the week on Monday, after the sophomore turned in a double-double in each of the Trojans' victories last week.

The 6-7, 215-pound, Brooklyn native delivered the biggest performance of his career during Saturday's 92-89 victory over Texas-Arlington in Little Rock, tallying a career-high 30 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists. Johnson shot 8 for 12 from the floor and went 14 for 16 from the foul line.

Johnson scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Trojans' 72-68 victory over Texas State at home on Thursday.

Johnson, who is averaging 10.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and shooting 48.4% for the season, has steadily improved since being inserted into the starting lineup for the injured junior forward Kris Bankston (back) earlier this season.

-- Trenton Daeschner

GAC names players of the week

Karrington Whaley of Henderson State University was named the Great American Conference women's player of the week, while RJ Glasper of Arkansas Tech University and KJ Lesure of the University of Arkansas at Monticello shared men's honors.

Whaley averaged 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds as the Reddies picked up a pair of home victories. She had 22 points and 10 rebounds against Oklahoma Baptist. She then made 8 of 10 shots in scoring 17 points against Southern Nazarene. She added nine rebounds in the 71-59 victory.

Glasper led the Wonder Boys to home victories against Southeastern Oklahoma State and No. 22 East Central (Okla.). He had 22 points and hit five three-pointers against the Savage Storm. He followed up with a season-high 35 points against the Tigers to go along with 7 assists and 2 steals.

Lesure helped the Boll Weevils push their win streak to six as he had two 30-point games. He tallied 30 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists against Southwestern Oklahoma State. He came back with 32 points and 6 assists against Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Sports on 01/07/2020