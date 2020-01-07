Study: Americans, not China, pay for tariffs

WASHINGTON -- American businesses and consumers, not China, are bearing the financial brunt of President Donald Trump's trade war, new data shows, undermining the president's assertion that the United States is heavily taxing China.

American companies and consumers are paying almost the full cost of U.S. tariffs, and the impact of those duties on import volume magnifies over time, according to a paper circulated Monday by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Traditional trade theory would suggest tariffs levied by the U.S. should cause foreign firms to lower prices and thereby force them to shoulder the cost of the duties. However, the study by Federal Reserve Bank of New York researcher Mary Amiti and professors Stephen Redding of Princeton University and David Weinstein of Columbia University shows the levies haven't had a major impact on foreign export prices, suggesting American firms and consumers bear almost all the burden in most sectors as companies work to reorganize supply chains.

Examining the fallout of tariffs in data through October, the authors found that Americans had continued paying for the levies, which increased substantially over the course of the year. Their paper, which is an update on previous research, found that "approximately 100 percent" of import taxes fell on American buyers.

"Among goods that continue to be imported, a 10% tariff is associated with about a 10% drop in imports for the first three months, but this elasticity doubles in magnitude in subsequent months," the authors wrote. That suggests "the 2018 tariffs -- many of which were applied in October -- are only now having their full impact on U.S. import volumes."

That is because "it takes some time for firms to reorganize their supply chains so that they can avoid the tariffs," the authors write.

A separate working paper circulated by bureau Monday showed the 2018-19 tariffs also put a damper on U.S. exports.

While Americans bear the cost of tariffs in most sectors, the same doesn't apply in the politically important steel industry, the study by Amiti, Redding and Weinstein showed.

In the steel industry, companies that export to the United States have dropped their prices -- suggesting that other countries are in fact paying "close to half" of the cost of tariffs, according to the paper.

Because China is only the 10th-largest steel supplier to the United States, though, exporters in the European Union, Japan and South Korea are likely bearing much of that cost. And as foreign prices drop, domestic steel production has barely budged, which bodes poorly for hiring in the U.S. steel industry, the authors note.

"The steel industry isn't getting that much protection, as a result," Weinstein said.

That may help explain why American steel production only increased by 2% per year between the third quarter of 2017 and the third quarter of 2019 despite the 25% steel tariffs, according to the authors.

The paper follows U.S. Steel Corp.'s December announcement that it would close its giant plant outside Detroit and lay off as many as 1,545 workers. Following this, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the closure didn't mean the import tariffs aren't working.

The paper's authors seem to disagree. "These results suggest that the steel tariffs have a much smaller capacity to protect steel workers than other tariffs," they said.

Meanwhile, manufacturing is slumping, a fact economists attribute at least partly to uncertainty stemming from the trade spats, and business investment has suffered as corporate executives wait to see how -- or if -- the tensions will end.

PASSING ON COSTS

The United States and China have reached a trade truce and are expected to sign an initial deal this month, but tariffs on $360 billion worth of Chinese goods will remain in place. The levies, which are as high as 25%, have forced some multinational businesses to move their operations out of China, sending operations to countries like Vietnam and Mexico.

Trump and his supporters say the United States had no choice but to resort to tough tactics to try to force China to abandon unfair economic behaviors, like infringing on U.S. intellectual property and providing state subsidies to Chinese firms. And Trump has continued to assert that China -- not American companies and consumers -- is paying the cost of the tariffs.

The authors of the latest study used customs data to trace the fallout, examining import values before and after the tariffs. The research showed that the tariffs had little impact on China.

"We're just not seeing foreigners bearing the cost, which to me is very surprising," Weinstein said in an interview.

They also find a delayed effect from the tariffs, with the decline in some imports roughly doubling on average in the second year of the levies.

In previous research, the authors found that by December 2018, import tariffs were costing American consumers and importing businesses $3.2 billion per month in added taxes and another $1.4 billion per month in efficiency losses. They did not update those numbers in the latest study.

Their analysis joins a growing body of research examining the effects of the escalating tariffs Trump has imposed since the beginning of 2018.

A study released in late December by two economists at the Fed, Aaron Flaaen and Justin Pierce, found that any positive effects that tariffs offered U.S. companies in terms of protection from Chinese imports were outweighed by their costs. Those costs include the higher prices companies must pay to import components from China and the retaliatory tariffs China placed on the United States in response, the economists said.

Another study, published in October by researchers at Harvard University, the University of Chicago and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, also found that almost all of the cost of the tariffs was being passed on from businesses in China to American importers.

The October study found that the situation was not the same for the tariffs that China has placed on U.S. goods in retaliation. The researchers found that U.S. businesses had less success passing on the costs of those tariffs to Chinese importers, most likely because of the types of goods being sold.

Many of the products that the United States sells to China are undifferentiated commodities, like agricultural goods, but China sends many specialized consumer goods like silk embroidery, laptops and smartphones to the United States. China can easily swap Brazilian soybeans for American ones, but the types of goods that China sends to the United States are harder for U.S. businesses to substitute, the researchers said.

Amiti's colleagues at the New York Fed have traced the costs of tariffs in other research. Their study similarly found that import prices on goods coming from China had remained largely unchanged as tariffs rolled out and argued that already-narrow profit margins -- ones that leave no room for cutting -- and a dearth of competitors could be among the factors insulating Chinese exporters.

