Victim identified in double slaying

The Arkansas Crime Laboratory confirmed the identity of a victim in a double homicide last week.

The victim was Jomarious Haltiwanger, 18, police said. His cause and manner of death are unknown, pending an autopsy. Also, authorities did not release his address.

On Friday, police arrested a Pine Bluff man in the deaths of two people, including his mother, earlier that day and in the stabbing death of another man on New Year's Eve.

Pine Bluff police arrested Michael Moore, 19, on three charges of murder and one charge of abuse of a corpse, the release said.

Officers responded Friday afternoon to 805 W. 25th St., where someone had requested a welfare check on the residence's occupants, police said. Inside the home, officers found Lisa Allen Moore and Haltiwanger. Moore had been stabbed to death, and the man's cause of death will be determined by the state Crime Laboratory, where both bodies were transported.

Michael Moore was at the house when officers arrived and was initially transported to the detective division for questioning, the police said.

Moore was also wanted in a homicide on New Year's Eve in which Sidney Hayes, 33, was stabbed to death.

Hayes was stabbed at 4:42 p.m. Dec. 31, in Pine Bluff near Ocean's Fish & Chicken 4 at 2213 E. Harding Ave., authorities said.

