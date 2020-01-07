JOHN BRUMMETT: War as transaction

Assassinating an enemy nation's leading general and taking credit for it is worrisome, especially if the other nation happens to be Iran, the Middle East menace of that so-called axis of evil.

But, in this case, the actor is more a cause for concern than the action.

That the assassination was ordered by the blustery tweeter and mad transactionalist of the moment, Donald Trump, does not give Americans or the world any basis for confidence that the United States has a well-conceived plan for dealing with retaliation or consequence.

All we have is Trump on Twitter saying that, if Iran messes with us, he'll take out 52 sites--a number he chose arbitrarily to match the number of American hostages that Iran once took--including locations important to the Iranian "culture."

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a tweet machine herself, said that Trump was threatening innocent Iranian civilians and invoking his willingness to commit a war crime.

You could argue that, but it's hyperbolic at least in its being premature. Tweeting chest-beating blather is not a war crime. It's merely disgraceful in an American president who also put on Twitter the other day that his social media posts promising retaliation would suffice as notice to Congress.

For the record and under the law: A president may not commit the nation to armed conflict without notifying Congress formally within 48 hours and then only for 60 days absent further authorization.

"Just follow my ramblings on Twitter" is arguably not in keeping with the statute.

Trump's clumsily despotic behavior thus takes us to where we began--to a concern less for the taking out of the general, a rash but arguably justifiable action considering Iran's sponsorship of terrorism, than for the stability of the megalomaniac who governs by transacting disconnected moments in the vacuum of his personal interest or whim, and who ordered it.

If you believe The New York Times as I usually do, because it's the best newspaper in the world, then you should consider the report that, whenever Iran has provoked us over the recent years, our generals have taken presidents a list of retaliatory possibilities including killing this general--always, The Times said, to give the president something to dismiss as too risky and thus make other options seem more palatable even if not without risk themselves.

Barack Obama regularly rejected the proposal, of course. But The Times says George W. Bush rejected it as well.

So, consider: Even a president so naïve as to let Dick Cheney talk him into starting a war with Iraq over something Iraq didn't do thought better of assassinating this general.

Yeah, you can kill him. But then what?

Thoughtful leaders always focus on the "then what." Trump lives in the 30-second news cycle.

The Times says some administration officials--but not Mike Pence or Mike Pompeo--were startled when Trump said, all right, let's kill that general.

The assassination is an acceptable action if you believe that Trump ordered if after focusing for hours on the chessboard and determining every conceivable arising circumstance and deciding on sound strategic responses to each.

Is anyone thinking that?

To his credit, evidence is that Trump may have done something approximating that on a couple, but hardly all, of his tariff warfare tactics.

But tariffs aren't missiles.

The greater anecdotally driven thinking is that Trump was where he always is--totally in the ego-gratification of the moment--and decided in that place and in that moment that he'd had it with these smart-aleck Iranians and their fomenting anti-American protests. And it's that he didn't want to look passive and weak and thus resemble in his mind the two people he most hates, Obama and Hillary Clinton, after Benghazi.

But that's not a plan. And it not a sound worldview guiding consistent and coherent action.

You should know that The Times also reports that Trump, in canceling at the last minute a hit on Iran a few months ago, did so after getting on the phone to seek 11th-hour advice from Tucker Carlson.

I used to kind of know Carlson; he once worked a few feet away in the Democrat-Gazette newsroom. I enjoyed his company, but never thought of him as the de facto national commander in chief.

Perhaps he has grown. Perhaps Trump is Chauncey Gardiner on steroids, holding Carlson in regard because he sees him through the television.

As Americans, and as citizens of the world, we must hope either that Trump has a sound plan or, more likely, that his blustery bluff will prove luckily correct--that he, knowing bullies by being one, plays a hunch that Iran won't do anything other than blow smoke.

Listening to Trump crow of his greatness would be infinitely more bearable--especially since we're going to hear it either way--than seeing more Mideast war break out.

