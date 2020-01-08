2 Bella Vista land owners sue to defray dump-site fire costs

BENTONVILLE -- Two members of a property owners association in Bella Vista are suing former board members to recoup money spent battling an underground fire there.

Jason Wales filed the lawsuit last month in Benton County Circuit Court for Michael Armstrong and Amie Armstrong against 47 former board members. The two are suing on behalf of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association, which was also named as a nominal defendant in the case.

A nominal defendant is a named person or entity because the lawsuit would be deficit if they were not named, not necessarily because they are responsible, according to Black's Law Dictionary.

The lawsuit claims the former board members were aware the association was using a site on Trafalgar Road as a stump dump and did not take any action to stop the dumping at the site.

The lawsuit accused them of causing the association to use the property and allow people to dump trees, limbs, logs, stumps, yard waste and other flammable debris at the site for a monetary fee from January 2004 until December 2016.

An underground fire burned at the site for almost a year before the association hired firms to put it out. City firefighters discovered the fire July 29, 2018.

Kim Carlson with the association previously said the cost to put out and remediate the site is estimated between $4 million and $4.1 million.

The lawsuit seeks to have the former board members found responsible for repaying the association for the millions of dollars spent to fight the fire. The lawsuit is not seeking any money from the association.

"We have not yet completed our review of the allegations," Carlson said. "We are unable to make further comments regarding ongoing litigation."

Wales, a lawyer in Fayetteville, did not return a phone call Tuesday afternoon.

The association took over responsibility May 3 from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality to extinguish the fire and to restore the site.

The fire was out June 4. Work included site stabilization, according to the association's website.

Bella Vista resident Jim Parsons is named as a defendant in the lawsuit. He filed his answer to the lawsuit and asked that he be added as a plaintiff in the case.

"I would like to be added," he said. "I hope they will accept me."

Parsons is the only defendant so far who has filed an answer to the lawsuit.

Parsons filed a separate lawsuit against the association and other parties, but his lawsuit was dismissed. Parsons was attempting to recoup money the state was paying to put out the fire.

Six Bella Vista residents filed a lawsuit against Cooper Communities, the association, Thomas Fredericks, Fredericks Construction and Blue Mountain Storage.

The residents' lawsuit accuses the parties of negligence for causing the fire, failing to properly manage it and creating a nuisance because hazardous smoke emitted by the fire drifted onto their property.

The case is assigned to Benton County Circuit Judge Xollie Duncan. She has dismissed Cooper Communities from the case and set a trial date for April 12, 2021.

Metro on 01/08/2020