2 more die of flu; state's death toll at 15

Two more people died of the flu in Arkansas within the past week, bringing the death toll from the current flu season to 15, the state Department of Health reported.

The latest deaths were of one person who was age 65 or older and one who was age 45-64.

Of the other people who have died of the flu this season, eight were 65 or older, three were ages 45-64 and two were ages 25-44.

The flu season generally runs from October through May. At about this point in the previous season, 11 people had died. A total of 120 people died by the end of that season.

Metro on 01/08/2020