2 people killed in separate accidents on state highways

At least two people died in separate accidents Monday and Tuesday.

A Tennessee man died after a Jeep he was driving went airborne during a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday on Interstate 40 in St. Francis County.

Clint McCollum, 19, of Germantown, Tenn., was driving a Jeep Wrangler west on I-40 about 12:50 a.m. when it veered into the median near Heth between West Memphis and Forrest City, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report.

The Jeep went into the air before striking the side of the embankment. The vehicle landed on the driver's side.

Conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report. No additional injuries were listed by state police.

A 64-year-old man died after an SUV he was driving overturned during a wreck Monday evening near Hot Springs, state police said.

Donald Lee Graham of Bismarck was driving a Dodge Journey south on Arkansas 7 about 5:30 p.m. when state police say he lost control of the vehicle on a curve.

The vehicle left the road, according to a preliminary state police report, and struck an embankment. It began to overturn and hit a fence before coming to a rest on the SUV's passenger side.

A 66-year-old passenger in the Journey was listed by state police as injured in the crash.

Conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

Metro on 01/08/2020