Arkansas man to face grizzly bears on Discovery Channel show

An Arkansas man will face off against grizzly bears in tests of speed, strength and more during an episode of a new Discovery Channel show broadcast Saturday.

Bruce Jones, of Beebe, will be a contestant on Man vs. Bear, a show that premiered in December, according to a news release.

Jones will compete against grizzly bears in events including tug of war, tree climbing and an eating contest, according to the release.

Jones will be joined by two other human competitors and whoever scores the most points throughout the challenges will be named champion.

The bears in the competition were all raised and cared for by people on protected land, according to the release.