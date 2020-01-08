Australian firefighters get a break

New South Wales Rural Fire Service crew members watch Tuesday as the casket containing the remains of fire service volunteer Andrew O’Dwyer arrives for his funeral service in Sydney. O’Dwyer, 36, and colleague Geoffrey Keaton were killed last month when a tree fell in the path of their truck at the site of an Australian wildfire. More photos at arkansasonline.com/18fires/. (AP)

BALMORAL, Australia -- Bolstered by cooler weather and desperately needed rain, exhausted firefighters in Australia raced to shore up defenses against deadly wildfires before the blazes flare again within days when scorching weather is expected to return.

The first hints of the financial toll from the disaster began to emerge on Tuesday. The Insurance Council of Australia said the estimated damage bill had doubled in two days, with insurance claims reaching $485 million.

That estimate comes a day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was committing an extra $1.4 billion toward the recovery effort in addition to the tens of millions of dollars that have already been promised. Morrison's funding announcement came amid criticism from many Australians who say he has been too slow to respond to the crisis. He has also faced backlash for downplaying the need for his government to address climate change, which experts say helps supercharge the blazes.

The fires, fueled by drought and the country's hottest and driest year on record, have been raging since September, months earlier than is typical for Australia's annual wildfire season. So far, the blazes have killed 25 people, destroyed 2,000 homes and scorched an area twice the size of the state of Maryland. Three people in New South Wales state who were reported missing earlier Tuesday were later found, police said.

Across New South Wales, 130 fires were still burning on Tuesday, about 50 of which were uncontrolled. The day's cooler, rainier weather was providing thousands of weary firefighters a "psychological and emotional" reprieve as they scrambled to strengthen containment lines around the blazes before temperatures rise again, said Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

"It really is about shoring up protection to limit the damage potential and the outbreak of these fires over the coming days," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The rain was not heavy enough to extinguish the blazes. Victoria state Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said on Monday that at least 8 inches of rain would need to fall in a short time to snuff out the fires -- around 20 times what has fallen across the region in the past day. And officials warned that Australia's wildfire season -- which generally lasts through March -- was nowhere near its end.

The rain was also complicating firefighters' attempts to strategically back-burn certain areas, and was making the ground slippery for firetrucks.

Thousands of army, navy and air force reservists were being dispatched to battle the fires. On Tuesday, rescue crews were still trying to reach some affected communities. A navy ship was sent to rescue stranded residents of Mallacoota, a coastal town in Victoria cut off for days by fires that forced around 4,000 people to shelter on beaches over the weekend. Heavy smoke squandered the navy's efforts to airlift people out on Monday.

Around 200 of the 340 residents still waiting to be evacuated from the town had signed up to board the navy ship on Tuesday, said Andrew Crisp, Victoria's emergency management commissioner. The rest were hoping to be rescued by military helicopter.

The fires have exacted a grisly toll on the country's wildlife, with carcasses of kangaroos littering the sides of roadways. Hundreds of millions of wild animals are believed to have been killed in the blazes, along with thousands of livestock.

