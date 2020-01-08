Benton turnovers lead to Bryant win

BRYANT -- A barrage of Benton mistakes helped ensure Bryant would end the nonconference portion of its schedule on a high note Tuesday night.

Bryant took advantage of 12 first-quarter turnovers to build a 16-point lead and coast to an easy 55-23 victory during the grand opening of Hornet Arena.

"What a great night for high school basketball for this community," Bryant Coach Brad Matthews said. "The administration has done a great job with this facility because it's been a long time coming. I'm proud that our kids played well and played with a lot of energy, as we expected they would.

"To beat our rival and play extremely well on the defensive end. ... Coach [Joanna] Scott gets all the credit for that defensive performance. This is a good way to go into league play."

Senior guards Tierra Trotter and India Atkins had 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Bryant (8-4), which will head into to Friday's clash at top-ranked Fort Smith Northside having won three of its last four games after destroying its cross-county foe.

Benton (3-8) shot just 9 of 28 (32.1%), but its 30 turnovers killed any thoughts it had of spoiling's Bryant's festivities.

The Lady Panthers threw the ball away six times before it made their first field goal. A 12-footer from senior forward Emily Hopper with 3:18 to go in the first quarter stopped a 9-0 run from Bryant, but the Lady Hornets answered by scoring the next nine points, thanks to five more Lady Panthers' turnovers, and led 21-5 after eight minutes.

Bryant made just 1 of 11 shots in the second quarter but still held a 29-9 lead at halftime because of Benton's inability to hang on to the ball. Benton finished with more turnovers in the first half (21) than it did shot attempts (13).

The miscues progressed well into the second half for the Lady Panthers while a three-pointer from senior guard Lexie Taylor with less than a minute left in the third quarter pushed the Lady Hornets' lead to 43-13 and essentially guaranteed a running clock in the fourth.

Senior forward McKenzie Muse added 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks for Bryant, which shot 19 of 47 (40.4%) for the game. Senior forward Rhema Riley and sophomore guard Makaila Kushka had six points each for Benton.

