Boy, 16, held in west Little Rock shooting that critically injured woman

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in a shooting at a west Little Rock apartment complex that critically hurt a woman and also injured a man, police said on Wednesday.

The teen, who will be charged as an adult, faces one count of terroristic act and two counts of first-degree battery, according to a Twitter post by Little Rock police.

Authorities received a report about the shooting at 420 Napa Valley Drive, just off of Bowman Road, at about 8 p.m. on Monday, according to police spokesman officer Eric Barnes. Responding officers found a bystander performing CPR on one of the two victims, he said.

Barnes said the woman, Kierra Watson of Little Rock, had gunshot wounds in her upper and lower body and was in “very critical” condition. The man, Daevien Marbley, also of Little Rock was wounded in his arm and groin.

At least four vehicles at the scene were also struck by gunfire.

Authorities reportedly received information at the scene about three male suspects leaving in a white sedan.

Witnesses said they heard the three “talking and laughing” outside a Chevrolet Malibu that held at least one of the victims when the shooting happened.

According to the report, one of the suspected gunmen wore a red jacket with a camouflage, while another wore either an orange or gray hooded sweatshirt. Police said witnesses were unable to provide a description of the third suspect.