In this July 1, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Duncan D. Hunter, R-Calif., leaves federal court after a hearing in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)

California GOP Rep. Hunter resigning

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter will resign from Congress effective Monday, more than one month after the California Republican pleaded guilty in federal court to misusing campaign funds.

Hunter submitted his letter of resignation to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Tuesday.

The six-term congressman is scheduled to be sentenced in March. He faces a maximum of five years in prison, although he is expected to serve less than one year.

Hunter and his wife, Margaret, were charged in August 2018 with using more than $250,000 in campaign funds to pay for personal expenses, including family vacations, theater tickets and school tuition.

The lawmaker was stripped of his committee assignments but continued serving in Congress and won reelection in 2018 after initially pleading innocent and denying wrongdoing. However, Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty last June to one count of conspiring with him to spend campaign funds for personal use. She agreed to cooperate and testify against her husband.

Later that month, federal prosecutors alleged that the congressman had also used campaign money to fund trips, dinners and drinks with women with whom he was romantically involved.

Trump inaugural donor faces new charge

In this Nov. 22, 2019 file photo, Imaad Zuberi, left, leaves the federal courthouse with his attorney Thomas O'Brien, right, in Los Angeles. Federal prosecutors on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, charged Zuberi, a major donor to President Donald Trump's Inaugural Committee, with obstructing a federal investigation into whether foreign nationals unlawfully contributed to the inaugural celebrations. (AP Photo/Brian Melley, File)

NEW YORK -- Federal prosecutors on Tuesday charged a major donor to President Donald Trump's inaugural committee with obstructing a federal investigation into whether foreign nationals unlawfully contributed to the inaugural celebrations.

The donor, Imaad Zuberi, recently pleaded guilty in a separate case in Los Angeles to campaign finance violations, tax evasion and failing to register as a foreign agent.

A criminal information filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court accuses Zuberi, a globe-trotting Los Angeles venture capitalist, of taking "numerous steps" to interfere with the investigation into where the inaugural committee received its funding. Prosecutors say Zuberi backdated a $50,000 check and also deleted emails.

Zuberi, a prolific fundraiser who has also donated large sums to Democrats, gave $900,000 to Trump's inaugural committee in the months after the president's 2016 election.

Zuberi's attorney, Tom O'Brien, declined to comment.

The filing says that donation "was in fact funded using money obtained from other sources," including a would-be inaugural donor The Associated Press has identified as Murat Guzel, a Turkish American businessman who has ties to the administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

2 more Chinese arrested at Navy base

KEY WEST, Fla. -- Two more Chinese nationals have been arrested for illegally taking photographs at a Florida Navy base, court records show.

The arrests over the weekend of Yuhao Wang and Jielun Zhang bring to four the number of Chinese people charged recently with snapping pictures at the Naval Air Station in Key West.

An FBI affidavit says Yuhao and Jielun drove up to an air station annex entrance and were told by a security officer they could not enter the property without military identification. The FBI says the pair drove onto the base anyway and were apprehended by authorities about 30 minutes later after taking photos of structures on the base.

The two had an initial court appearance on Monday and are set to have bail hearings Friday in Key West federal court. Their attorneys did not immediately respond Tuesday to emails seeking comment.

The arrests follow two similar cases involving Chinese nationals taking photos at the Key West base.

CNN settles suit over flap at memorial

NEW YORK -- CNN has settled a lawsuit with a Kentucky teen who claimed media organizations falsely labeled him as a racist after a well-publicized encounter with an American Indian last year at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The network confirmed the settlement Tuesday, as did Todd McMurtry, a lawyer for Nicholas Sandmann, a student at Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky. Neither side would give details of the settlement.

Sandmann had sued CNN, The Washington Post and NBC Universal for how he was characterized in the incident. Cases against the Post and NBC continue.

Sandmann and his classmates, in the city for an anti-abortion March for Life, entered the national spotlight after video and photos appeared of him wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat in support of President Donald Trump near Nathan Phillips, who was attending an Indigenous People's March.

Media commentary in the aftermath depicted Sandmann and his classmates as racially insensitive. Sandmann and Phillips later said they were both trying to defuse tensions among conflicting groups converging at the memorial.

