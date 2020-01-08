Sections
CareLink unveils board of directors

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 12:36 p.m.

CareLink, a North Little Rock-based nonprofit that provides resources for older people and their families, announced Thursday two new additions to its board of directors.

New members are Nicolas Corry, an attorney and partner at Wingfield and Corry law firm, and Harrison Kemp, an attorney and partner at Mann and Kemp law firm, according to a news release.

Returning members are Terri Cohen, a podiatrist at the Little Rock Foot Clinic, who returns to CareLink with 13 years of board experience; Jerry Damerow, the acting chief financial officer of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences BioVentures startup InterveXion Therapeutics LLC, who has 13 years of board experience; and Kathy Roberts, a retired attorney, who returns to CareLink with 19 years of board experience.

