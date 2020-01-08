Celebrating 60

It is true that I married a younger man. I am 61, and Clay turned 60 in November. We had a big party then.

There are quite a few of his long-time friends who are also turning 60 within a 4 month window, and we had 4 for dinner this week to celebrate them all together. The three men all went to high school together and have remained friends.

One of the wives was also turning 60 while the other was lumped into the 61 category--she married a younger man too!

While we see Barry all the time (he lives right up the street), Mark lives in Atlanta, so we don't see him as frequently. It was great to sit down to dinner and have a nice visit and catch up.

There was a lot of laughter and stories all evening. Whether you celebrate 1 or 61, celebrating birthdays is something we do every year in our household, and a group celebration was even more special. If you can celebrate more than once, go for it. It was the last official celebration before the holiday decorations went down. I wanted it to still look festive!