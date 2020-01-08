Former commander with sheriff's office begins role as Lonoke's new police chief

A former commander with the Lonoke County sheriff’s office has a new title: Police chief.

Matthew Edwards, 39, assumed the role of leader of the Lonoke Police Department on Monday, replacing former Chief Randy Mauk. Mayor Trae Reed announced the decision to hire Edwards on Oct. 14 after Mauk, who spent 24 years with the city, decided to retire. Edwards said in an interview on Wednesday that he worked for a time at the department and that Mauk was the field officer who trained him.

"When he told me he was stepping down and going on to something different, I prayed about it hard and talked about it with my wife and we felt like this was the arrow that God was pointing me toward," he said.

Most recently, Edwards, who was born in the city, was a lieutenant and criminal investigations officer with the Lonoke County sheriff’s office. He also served as a spokesman for the agency.

“I had a lot of different roles over there,” he said. “But it was almost 16 years and it was very bittersweet leaving last Friday.”

In a news release issued by the city on Oct. 15, Sheriff John Staley said he supported the decision to make his former lieutenant the city’s police chief.

“As Sheriff, it truly is an honor and makes you proud to see leaders from your administration become [ch]iefs and take other leadership roles,” he said.

Reed called the city’s new chief, who has nearly 20 years' experience, “the right fit” in the release, adding that he represented a “new way of professional policing.”

Edwards said Wednesday that he plans to devote more resources to community-oriented policing and building trust with Lonoke’s citizens.

“I want us to be seen as the person that they can go to whatever they need,” he said.

Edwards said the dynamics of leading a city police force are similar to the work he did with the sheriff’s office, though he led only a portion of that agency.

“But here I’m the one everybody looks to,” he said. “I hope that I don’t disappoint them.”