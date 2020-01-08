Country singer Travis Tritt to play Robinson Center in downtown Little Rock

Travis Tritt
Tickets — $45, $55, $65 and $85 — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for a Little Rock concert by chart-topping country singer Travis Tritt.
The concert will be 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Robinson Center Performance Hall at West Markham Street and Broadway. Visit ticketmaster.com or LiveNation.com.
The Marietta, Ga., native, who released seven solo albums over the course of a decade that started in 1989, has two Grammys and three CMA Awards.
