Ex-officer wants job back now

Charles Starks, the Little Rock police officer whose firing was overturned in court last week, should immediately return to duty with the city required to put up the cash to cover to his lost wages, legal expenses plus a year's pay while city lawyers appeal the reinstatement ruling, his attorney argued in court filings Tuesday.

Starks, a six-year member of the force, was fired in May for stepping in front of a moving car while confronting a car-theft suspect, a violation of police procedure. Starks was injured by the car during the February encounter in west Little Rock and fired 15 shots, hitting Bradley Blackshire eight times and killing him.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox overturned Starks' termination last week after Starks appealed his firing to circuit court. The judge reduced his punishment to a 30-day unpaid suspension with a reduction in pay. The city is appealing the judge's ruling to the Arkansas Court of Appeals, with its lawyers asking Fox to stay the decision until the high court decides the case.

Starks, 32, should go back to work immediately, his attorney Robert Holcomb countered in a four-page motion filed Tuesday. The standard for the appeals court to overturn Fox's decision is so high that the city has little hope of winning, according to Holcomb.

"The likelihood of the [city] prevailing on appeal is marginal," he wrote.

Fox's decision must be "clearly against the preponderance of the evidence," the motion states, citing two previous appeals court holdings, one from the 2003 and the other from 2017, involving police officers whose discipline was overturned or modified in circuit court.

Holcomb also called on the judge to require the city put up the money equal to Starks' back pay and legal fees, plus his wages for the next year, as an appeal bond. The appeal has the potential to last up to 18 months, and Starks cannot afford to go without a job much longer, according to the motion. Holcomb asked the judge to hold a hearing to determine how much Starks is owed before deciding on the city's request for a stay.

He's already lost more than $50,000 in income, and he's at risk of losing his house and car without a job. Starks' wife has had to work "numerous" overtime hours to support their household but cannot continue putting in those extra hours because of health reasons, Holcomb stated in the motion. Starks is also at risk of losing his law enforcement certification, which must be renewed annually.

In a separate motion, Holcomb asks the judge to modify his Jan. 2 order reinstating Starks to state that the firing decision was "inappropriate judgment" and to make more clear that the judge's findings were based on his own independent review of the termination procedure.

Starks was placed on administrative leave immediately after the shooting and then relieved of duty before he was fired by Police Chief Keith Humphrey, despite findings by his supervisors that he did nothing wrong and should be reinstated without sanction. Starks also was cleared of criminal wrongdoing by prosecutors.

The Civil Service Commission subsequently upheld Humphrey's decision. In the Starks appeal, Fox agreed with the commission's finding that Blackshire violated police rules that require officers to get out of the way of oncoming vehicles if standing their ground would require them to shoot.

Fox said he found no fault with Starks' actions once he got out of his patrol car to confront Blackshire, 30. The judge stated that his findings were based on Starks' "illogical" decisions not to follow police procedure when he failed to use his patrol car to fully block the exit to the parking lot where the fatal confrontation took place and also parked his cruiser in a position that required him to cross in front of the Blackshire car to confront the man.

"Starks, in his non-emergency decisions, did not act in accordance with the standard of a reasonable certified law enforcement officer," the judge stated.

Starks, a patrol officer, encountered Blackshire, a felon awaiting trial on drug charges, behind the wheel of a stolen after being dispatched to track down the vehicle after it was seen driving in west Little Rock. He found the car in a parking lot on Kanis Road. A woman passenger with Blackshire escaped Starks' gunfire without injury, and police found a stolen gun in the car.

Blackshire's family says Blackshire had borrowed the car an hour earlier and the father of five didn't know it had been reported stolen. They said Starks was never in danger and overreacted.

The family is suing Starks and the city in federal court for wrongful death, among other claims.

Metro on 01/08/2020