Follow live: Arkansas faces LSU in Baton Rouge

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Desi Sills, Jimmy Whitt and Adrio Bailey.

Bailey, a senior forward and Louisiana native, is in the lineup tonight after banging knees with Texas A&M forward Josh Nebo in Arkansas' win over the Aggies on Saturday. Eric Musselman said Tuesday he thought Bailey would be good to go for this game. He averages 3.5 points and two rebounds in six career games against the Tigers. He will be vital tonight, particularly on the defensive end.

Jones has been on a roll since the Razorbacks' loss at Western Kentucky on Dec. 7. In the four games since, he has scored in double figures in each game and is shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range. He scored 22 points in the teams' meeting in Fayetteville last season, and 10, including the game-winner with less than 30 seconds to play, at LSU in February.

This group's on-floor stats for the season: 1.01 PPP offensively, 12.3 percent turnover rate, 35.4 percent from 3; .83 PPP allowed, 22.2 percent opponent turnover rate, 44.3 percent 2-point field goal defense.

LSU's starters: Javonte Smart (6-4), Skyler Mays (6-4), Trendon Watford (6-9), Darius Days (6-6) and Emmitt Williams (6-6).

The Tigers are big and athletic across the front line, and Mays and Smart are two of the best guards in the SEC. Smart scored a game-high 21 points in LSU's conference-opening win at Tennessee last Saturday while Mays chipped in 17. They shot a combined 7 of 11 from distance.

The big test, again, for Arkansas tonight is interior defense. LSU ranks second in the country in 2-point field goal percentage at 58.3. It has not shot the ball well from the perimeter this season, but it has players more than capable of getting hot beyond the arc. In terms of efficiency, the Tigers (113.2 points per 100 possessions) are far and away the best offensive team Arkansas has faced this season.

Williams is shooting 66 percent inside the arc, and Days is sitting at a ridiculous 74.6 percent on 63 attempts. LSU has grabbed more than one-third of its misses this season. Bailey, Reggie Chaney and Arkansas' guards need to at least hold their own on the glass.