Giants nearing deal with Patriots' Judge

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge probably is going to have to wait another day before finalizing a contract to become the somewhat surprising choice as head coach of the New York Giants.

The team and representatives for Judge worked most of Tuesday on a deal to bring the 38-year-old to the Meadowlands in New Jersey to revive a franchise that tumbled to the bottom of the NFL in recent years, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal is not done. The person did not expect the contract to be finalized until Wednesday at the earliest.

Mentored by Bill Belichick and Nick Saban in a 15-year career, Judge would become a head coach for the first time. Judge has won three Super Bowls with New England in eight years as an assistant on Belichick's staff and spent three years under Saban at Alabama in 2009-2011.

The Giants went 4-12 and 5-11 the past two seasons under former coach Pat Shurmur and have been to the playoffs just once since winning the Super Bowl after the 2011 season.

New York also had been given permission by Dallas to speak with former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett about the head coaching job. An interview was planned later this week, the person said.

Garrett's contract with the Cowboys does not expire until next week.

