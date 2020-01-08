Governor urges grant program, other plans to aid state's levees

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, joined by Arkansas Levee Task Force leader Jami Cook, holds up a copy of the task force’s report during a news conference Tuesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Arkansas lawmakers should consider starting a grant program for improving the state's levees, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday.

That's one of the most important recommendations in the state's levee task force report recently presented to him, he said.

The condition of the state's levees -- some good, some poor; some overseen, some neglected -- prompted discussions over the summer about the need for change. It wasn't the first or even the second time in the past 15 years in which poor levee conditions led to such discussions, but the report submitted to Hutchinson represents the most robust report and plan of action during that time.

"I believe this is one of the good things that came out of the terrible circumstance of the 2019 floods," Hutchinson said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPXrcC21kzI]

The impact of the recommendations, should they be implemented, would be lasting, he said.

Historic flooding last spring along the Arkansas River was one of a handful of major flood events across the United States last year.

Flooding in Arkansas was caused by an unusually large release of water from Oklahoma lakes. Overwhelming rainfall caused the lakes to fill up, leading the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Tulsa district to release the water down the Arkansas River. Arkansas leaders have criticized the Corps' actions, contending that Oklahoma lakes have been managed for recreation and not as the flood-controlling reservoirs they were originally intended to be.

Several levees along the Arkansas River had breach scares, and a large levee breached in Yell County. The subsequent flooding damaged a state highway, seeped over fields and worried some that it would leak into a school.

[DOCUMENT: Arkansas Levee Task Force report » arkansasonline.com/18report/]

The levee had not been regularly maintained by its local levee district, leaving local leaders to wonder how they could afford to fix it. The county has already begun consolidating levee districts to avoid a similar situation this spring.

Damage to the state's levees caused by the flooding last spring totals millions of dollars that many of the levee districts struggle to afford. Work to improve the Arkansas River's levees to conditions that would meet U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rehabilitation and Inspection Program standards -- making them eligible for federal assistance in case of future disaster -- will cost $95 million, according to the Corps. That doesn't include the $10 million the Corps plans to spend to shore up the flood-ravaged levees already in its program.

Hutchinson doesn't have a dollar figure yet for how much to regularly make available for grants. He's asked Department of Public Safety Secretary Jami Cook to assess levee needs across the state.

He could ask lawmakers during the spring fiscal session to consider the grant money, but Hutchinson said he may also work with the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission to identify existing funding for flood mitigation that could be used, with Arkansas Legislative Council approval, for levees.

Any other legislation required to implement the recommendations -- and there will be some -- likely would not occur until 2021, during the Arkansas Legislature's regular session.

Hutchinson asked lawmakers to set aside $10 million for immediate levee repairs. The Natural Resources Commission will vote next week on distributing to 14 entities about $8.8 million of that money.

Those projects are priorities for the state, but work remains.

"Are there more problems following the distribution of that money? Absolutely," Cook said. "But that's what this report's for is to give us guidance on how we can fix all of those."

Cook led the task force from July through December and formally presented the group's 80-page report to Hutchinson on Tuesday.

Hutchinson had already read the report and noted the four most noteworthy recommendations, from his perspective, of the 17 total.

Other than the grant program, he said the state must have an inventory of all river levees; that levee districts dependent on one another should consider consolidation; and that levee districts must submit a standardized report annually, signed by their county judges and emergency management directors.

The report details current levee conditions, funding sources, current laws and possible improvements to maintenance monitoring and reporting.

The levee inventory would be conducted by the St. Francis Levee District, which has done similar inventory for the St. Francis River. District Chief Executive Officer Rob Rash said he was evaluating how the district would go about that.

Beyond recommendations, the report intends to communicate current mechanisms to oversee and manage levees and levee districts.

Cook said the comprehensive report isn't tailored to speak to the governor. It can be a tool for anyone to use, she said, including county judges, who have the authority to appoint levee board members or remove them if they are inactive.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson shakes hands with Jami Cook, leader of the levee task force and secretary of the Department of Public Safety, on Tuesday after the governor was presented with the 80-page report on the state’s levee system. Video is available at arkansasonline.com/18levee (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Metro on 01/08/2020