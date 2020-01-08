Hogs offer Missouri D-lineman, visit in the works

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2019 file photo, Missouri head coach Barry Odom watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Missouri has fired Odom. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday, Nov. 30, because no announcement has been made. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Junior defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo had a better-than-average Tuesday when he received his first two SEC offers from Missouri and Arkansas.

Wingo, 6-1, 275 pounds, of DeSmet Jesuit in St. Louis, received an offer from the Tigers in the morning, and the Razorbacks offered shortly afterwards. He said Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom was looking at him while at Missouri.

“When Coach Odom was there they seemed interested, but never offered,” Wingo said. “I feel with him getting the defensive coordinator job, and he would directly be working with me, he pulled the trigger and offered. He felt that I would fit in their program well.”

He also has offers from Iowa State, West Virginia, Louisville, Memphis, Purdue, Toledo and others.

Wingo help lead the Spartans to a 14-0 record and the Class 6 state title by recording 97 tackles, 15 sacks and 29 tackles for loss last season.

DeSmet Jesuit coach Robert Steeples was coached by Odom when he was a defensive back at Missouri from 2008-2012.

“He coached my coach in college and he spoke very highly of me,” Wingo said.

Wingo is looking to visit Fayetteville.

“I will definitely get down there soon,” he said.

He has a 330-pound bench press and a 510-pound squat. Wingo likes to meet the quarterback in the backfield.

“I love to rush the passer,” Wingo said. “I am a natural run stopper, but my favorite thing is to get after the quarterback.”