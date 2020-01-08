Hornets open new arena by topping rival Panthers

BRYANT -- The Bryant Hornets couldn't have asked for a better way to usher in their brand-new arena than to beat their longtime rivals Tuesday.

Junior guard Camren Hunter scored 16 points as Bryant put together a stellar defensive effort to defeat Benton 54-39 in the Saline County Shootout at Hornet Arena.

Senior guard A.J. Jenkins added 12 points while Treylon Payne, a senior, finished with 10 points, including eight in a pivotal third quarter, for the Hornets (8-5), who hadn't played a game on their campus in nearly 11 months but thoroughly shut down the Panthers on a night in which they opened their state of the art facility.

"We played very good game defensively," said Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson, whose team played its first 12 games away from home while the finishing touches were put on the new complex. "[Benton] kind of likes to grind it out, and that slowed the game down some. It did pick up there a bit in the second half, but I thought we did a great job on the defensive end throughout."

Bryant previously played its home games inside the Hornets Nest gymnasium, which was built in 1968. The last time Bryant played at that establishment, or on school grounds for that matter, was last season when it beat 6A-Central Conference foe North Little Rock 66-53 on Feb. 19. The Hornets trailed for less than 30 seconds Tuesday and were in control for the most part, but the Panthers put up a fight despite their offensive woes.

Sophomore guard Cameron Harris scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Benton (9-3), which got off just five shots in the first quarter and trailed 14-3 at the start of the second quarter. Harris hit the game's first shot with 6:38 left in the first quarter, but the Panthers didn't make another until senior guard Colton Phillips' lay-in with 6:35 remaining before halftime.

Bryant also had moments where it struggled making shots as well. Payne, the team's leading scorer, didn't net his basket until the 3:30 mark of the third quarter. However, that shot started an 8-2 run that allowed the Hornets to transform a 29-18 lead into a 37-20 advantage. Bryant pushed its margin to 50-30 with just under four minutes left in the fourth after consecutive buckets inside from Hunter and Payne until Benton's closing push got the game closer.

"This was a good way to go in conference play," Abrahamson said. "Since we've gotten some of our football guys in, we just haven't been able to practice much. We had the Jammin' for Jackets, the classic in Conway, the King Cotton, had a dead period in there during Christmas that turned into four days. ... we just haven't had time to get these guys to gel.

"But we played better [Tuesday], particularly in our half-court sets, and that's a good sign. We're not where we want to be yet, but we're getting there."

