• Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, both of Columbus, Miss., accused of submitting a ticket for a $100,000 prize to the Mississippi Lottery Commission that had the winning numbers glued on to it, were charged with conspiracy and other counts.

• Raymond Pace, 47, who told police in Garrard County, Ky., that he wanted to be jailed to support his incarcerated girlfriend, was initially turned down but later was arrested when he pulled out a bundle containing methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

• Kari Drees and her husband, Dustin, learned that their insurance doesn't cover rodent damage after returning home to Atlanta to find that a squirrel, trapped after falling down a chimney, scratched and chewed on floors and baseboards trying to escape before making a nest in a couch.

• Michalis Papathanasiou, a Cyprus judge, said he was giving a 19-year-old British woman a "second chance" by imposing a four-month suspended sentence for public mischief after authorities said she made up claims that she was raped by up to a dozen Israelis.

• Cindy Schic, a Pennsylvania state trooper, said investigators think someone tried to release bedbugs inside a Walmart store in Edinboro, Pa., after employees found a closed pill bottle containing the bugs in a jacket and an exterminator later found more bugs in a fitting room.

• Arinze Ozor, 36, a dual U.S. and Nigerian citizen, pleaded guilty to forgery and false use of a passport after federal prosecutors in Maryland said he used fake passports to open bank accounts in a money-laundering conspiracy involving nearly $1 million.

• Jay Brannon, 45, of Atwater, Ohio, faces up to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder for igniting a container of flammable liquid and throwing it at a sheriff's deputy who was badly burned as officers served a felony warrant.

• Joanne Mercader, 59, of Osteen, Fla., faces a battery count on accusations that she tossed a bucket of human feces at her landlord when she entered Mercader's apartment for a prearranged visit to look at some broken items, deputies said.

• Stacie Bilyeu said her client, teacher Kimberly Daniels of Marionville, Mo., is "feeling vindicated" after a judge dismissed criminal charges accusing her of bruising the arm of a 4-year-old boy when she led him away from a playground kickball game.

