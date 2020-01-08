JFK streetscape focus of meeting

The city of North Little Rock will hold a public meeting Thursday to discuss the proposed streetscape improvements in the area of John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Park Hill Presbyterian Church, at 3520 JFK Boulevard, where there will be a formal presentation by representatives of the city, Garver Engineering and Metroplan to discuss the plans and the project moving forward.

Residents, and business and property owners in the area are invited to attend the open forum to view the plans, ask questions and provide input on the project.