JPs pursue change in payroll schedule

HOT SPRINGS -- Justices of the peace advanced an adjusted payroll schedule Monday night, saying that the alternative -- an extra pay period in 2020 -- would cost more than $700,000 to prevent Garland County government's more than 400 employees from seeing their paychecks reduced from what they expect.

The county's annual biweekly payroll schedule normally has 26 pay periods, but Darryl Mahoney, county judge of Garland County, told the Quorum Court Human Resources Committee that the schedule occasionally cycles to 27.

"It's because there's not actually 52 weeks in a year," he said. "There's 52.18. Every 10 or 11 years you wind up with 27 pay periods, depending on what day you pay."

Mahoney said allocating salaries over 27 paychecks would lower biweekly pay, with employees seeing only about $1 more per check compared to 2019 despite the 4% raise the Quorum Court approved for 2020.

Making an extra payroll would cost the county $622,000 in additional salary expenses plus payroll taxes and retirement contributions, according to information presented Monday night.

The county contributes 15.32% of employee salaries to retirement accounts.

"We don't have an extra $700,000 to make an extra payroll, or we would've given it to the employees already, because we gave them everything we had this year," Mahoney said.

The semimonthly pay schedule that justices of the peace advanced Monday night would give the county 24 pay periods, paying employees twice a month instead of every two weeks. Some months would have three checks and others one because of paydays falling on holidays and weekends.

Putting the 2020 payroll calendar under a semimonthly schedule would yield three paydays in January, July and October and only one in March, August and November. Several justices of the peace and department heads said months with one paycheck would impose a financial hardship on employees.

Under a semimonthly schedule, four pay periods on the 2020 calendar would pay out 96 hours instead of the regular 80, an irregularity several department heads said will complicate managing and calculating overtime. The county began paying overtime in 2018. It reported $16,742 in December overtime expenses.

Employees were previously compensated for overtime with paid time off that accrued at a rate of 1.5 hours for every hour worked in excess of the regular workweek.

Officials said some employees, to avoid a surprise tax bill, may need to adjust what the county withholds for income taxes, as there would be two fewer paychecks this year from which to withhold taxes.

Mahoney said employee responses to the semimonthly proposal have been mixed, and he noted it would be an adjustment for everyone.

"I want to make sure every employee knows that the things we've done for you in the past year and going into 2020 are more than has ever been done before," he said. "So we do care about our employees. We've got to make some changes, and we're all going to have to work together to get through it."

The full Quorum Court will vote on the proposal next week.

