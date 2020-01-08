LR again puts off glass recycling vote

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Tuesday pulled a resolution from the city board's agenda that would have brought back glass recycling for residents.

The city stopped accepting glass for weekly curbside pickup in April when it renewed its contract with Waste Management. The proposed contract with local company ACE Glass to provide the service would have cost residents $3.39 a month.

Scott said he wanted to pull the resolution to take time to address issues related to how the contract would affect the community as well as the city's contract with Waste Management, which ends April 1, 2021.

"We want to take time from a management perspective to get it right as it relates to sustainability," Scott said. "We always want to be very sensitive to that cost impact on our citizens. We want to figure out what we can do to get it right the first time and not make any changes going forward."

It marked the third time the city has postponed a vote on the glass recycling contract.

