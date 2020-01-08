LR board gets ideas on use of 2 courses

Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, leaves the federal court following a status conference with Judge Emmet Sullivan, in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Two former city golf courses should be turned into spaces that will allow residents to engage in a variety of recreational activities, appreciate nature and access those opportunities from across the city, according to a task force recommendation made Tuesday night to the Little Rock Board of Directors.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. assembled the task force in 2019 after the closures of the public golf courses at War Memorial and Hindman parks, and members were tasked with coming up with new uses for the freed-up space.

The decision to close the courses and repurpose the areas was recommended in June after a financial analysis, a study by outside consultants, and a review of the courses' usage and conditions. That recommendation also called for reinvesting in the city's First Tee and Rebsamen golf courses.

Task force member Dr. Riley Lipschitz told board members Tuesday night that the group's recommendations aim to balance active recreation with open space used for passive recreation. She added that the vision she and fellow task force member Chris East presented is "purely conceptual."

[MAP: Hindman Park » arkansasonline.com/18hindman]

Scott thanked task force members for their work, saying the decision "will definitely change our city for the next 25 to 50 years."

The task force's recommendation for War Memorial Park includes preserving pockets of open space while adding large and small ball fields, a bike park, pavilions and picnic areas, a dog park, a playground and an open-lawn stage.

The group also recommends turning the former golf clubhouse into a restaurant and the old golf cart center into a beer garden, as well as enhancing Coleman Creek to encourage more water activities.

Multiuse trails and a park expansion to the south would aid in the creation of a "War Memorial District," extending from Pine Street to University Avenue and from West Markham Street to West 12th Street. The district would include connectivity with a planned University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences project to realign Pine and Cedar streets, making the area more walkable, and with an early-childhood development center for employees of UAMS and community members.

[MAP: War Memorial Park » arkansasonline.com/18warmemorial]

Recommendations for Hindman Park include a bike track and park, a skate park, a dog park, a playground, boardwalks and a nature center that allows visitors to traverse and learn about the area's wetlands.

The park is already home to a disc golf course and mountain bike trails, which the group recommends enhancing.

Also proposed was the development of a greenway trail system that would connect the two parks through existing parkland.

"We're really talking about how are we increasing access for community members across the city to get into that area?" Lipschitz said.

New funding would be needed for the task force's ideas. East said public money would likely be required for bigger projects such as improvements to roads and bridges, while smaller park features could be paid for by grants or private organizations.

"We believe that new strategies, or new funding streams, are really going to be required," East said.

Lipschitz acknowledged that the task force did not get "nearly enough" community support and engagement and did not factor in land easements on the park for football games at War Memorial Stadium, which is managed by the state, that limit how some park space can be used.

"This is just the very beginning," she said, "scratching the surface of what it could be."

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. is shown in this file photo.

