Man rescued from burning Northwest Arkansas home

by Annette Beard/NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:16 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Firefighters rescued a man Tuesday afternoon from a burning home on Douglas Road in Benton County. ( Ben Goff)

Firefighters rescued a man from the second story of a burning home in Benton County on Tuesday after he ran back inside, officials said.

“I told him to stay outside,” Jared Powell, director of Pea Ridge ambulance, said of the man, who was taken to the hospital from the scene of the fire. His condition and name weren’t released Tuesday.

Firefighters from four agencies were dispatched at 12:30 p.m. to the fire at 12823 Douglas Lane, in the county north of Little Flock in the Red Oak Hills area.

Pea Ridge Fire Chief Jack Wassman and Powell were two of the first firefighters on the scene of a structure fire on Douglas Lane

“A man re-entered after fire attack was initiated,” Powell said.

The man was initially near a burn barrel and a box trailer in front of the structure, according to Powell. He was told to get away from the flames.

“He was saying he was going back in for some of his belongings,” Powell said.

Firefighters helped him escape by ladder from the back, second-story deck of the burning home. He was transported by Pea Ridge ambulance.

“It was heavily involved,” Wassman said of the 1,200-foot, two-story house fire. Firefighters were on the scene for more than two hours.

Little Flock Fire Chief Moose Dunavan said four agencies and numerous firefighters from Little Flock, Pea Ridge, Avoca and Rogers worked the fire.

