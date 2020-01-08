“The overriding urgency is to stop the fighting in and around Tripoli,” European Union foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday in Brussels, referring to the Libyan capital. (AP/Francisco Seco)

EU urges Turkey to halt Libya meddling

BRUSSELS -- The European Union called Tuesday for Turkey to stop its "interference" in conflict-ravaged Libya and appealed to forces fighting in the northern African country to call a cease-fire around the capital, Tripoli.

Speaking after talks with the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Italy in Brussels, EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell said Turkey's decision to deploy troops "is something that we reject and increases our worries about the situation in Libya."

"The overriding urgency is to stop the fighting in and around Tripoli," Borrell said. "Any escalation and also any outside interference will only make the conflict more protracted, bring more misery to ordinary people in Libya, exacerbate divisions in the country and increase the risk of its partition."

Libya is governed by dueling authorities, one in the east and one in Tripoli in the west, with each relying on militias for support. The eastern government is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia. The U.N.-backed government in Tripoli receives aid from Turkey, Qatar and Italy.

Turkey's parliament authorized the deployment of troops to Libya last Thursday, after a separate deal on sending military experts and weapons was signed into law in December.

Militant attack in Kenya kills 4 children

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Four small children were shot dead early Tuesday while trying to take refuge from the latest al-Shabab extremist attack in Kenya, authorities said.

A Kenyan national police statement said the attackers targeted a telecommunications mast in eastern Garissa county near the border with Somalia, where the al-Qaida-linked extremist group is based.

Police officers on patrol killed two attackers in the early morning assault near the village of Saretho, the statement said. It said a teacher was among the dead.

But a government security report of the incident seen by The Associated Press said four students from the Saretho primary school were killed.

"The young pupils had taken refuge at the nearby Saretho police post when the attacks began and were guarded by the police when the militants fired at them, killing them instantly and wounding two of their school mates," the report said.

Polish leader bows out of Israel forum

Polish President Andrzej Duda, left, and Archbishop of Warsaw Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz attend the 12th annual Epiphany procession in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Epiphany, the 12th night of Christmas, marks the day the three kings visited Christ. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's president said Tuesday that he won't attend a commemoration in Israel to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp because he was not asked to speak at the forum along with world leaders who include the presidents of Russia and Germany.

President Andrzej Duda was not among the foreign dignitaries named as speakers for the Jan. 23 World Holocaust Forum in media releases sent out Tuesday for the event at Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, whose countries invaded Poland at the start of World War II, are listed along with French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prince Charles.

Poland's prime minister and foreign diplomats have voiced concerns about recent remarks by Putin and some Russian commentators that imply that Poland was partly responsible for the war's outbreak in 1939.

Duda called those comments a "sort of post-Stalinist revisionism" that tries to shift blame to Poland, which was the first country victimized by Nazi Germany and lost about 6 million citizens during World War II. Auschwitz was in Nazi-occupied Poland.

After consultations with the government Tuesday, Duda said he would skip the forum where he would not be allowed to present a factual picture.

Rangers' bodies found in Zimbabwe lake

HARARE, Zimbabwe -- Zimbabwean authorities say they have recovered the bodies of two park rangers who had arrested four poachers but were then thrown into Lake Kariba by the suspects.

The bodies of the two rangers were taken to the capital, Harare, for examinations, said Tinashe Farawo, spokesman for the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

The two rangers had arrested four Zambian men for poaching and on Dec. 31 were transporting them by boat to Kariba town to be charged and jailed. But the four suspects overpowered the rangers and threw them into Lake Kariba, said Farawo. The rangers' bodies were found after a weeklong search.

Authorities are searching for the poaching suspects, he said.

