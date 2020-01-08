Mills pulls away, defeats Robinson

Mills, despite having what Coach Raymond Cooper called a rough first half, finally gelled in the fourth quarter and took control of the 4A-5 Conference with a 59-44 victory at Joe T. Robinson on Tuesday night.

The Comets (13-2, 5-0 4A-5) led by as many as 12 points in the second quarter, but the Senators (9-5, 3-1) rallied early in the third quarter and took a 32-31 lead, the only time they lead in the game, with 4:23 remaining in the third quarter.

"We finally were able to get into our offense and pull away," Cooper said. "In the first half, Robinson played real tough defense on us and we took a lot of bad shots. In the second quarter, we just put up shots without working the ball around.

"Robinson is a very good team. Some of the players and the fans might not understand, but they will see this was a very big game for us."

Caleb Allen had a game-high 20 points to lead the Comets. Jakori Livingston and Joseph Bell added 13 and QJ King chipped in with 10. Donovan Young led the Senators with 17 and Christian Cross added nine.

The Comets took advantage of two three-pointers in the first quarter from Allen and King and led 13-8 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Mills jumped out to a 12-point lead at 24-12 with 4:31 left in the first half. Robinson's offense came alive then and went on a 10-0 run to trim the Comets' lead to 24-22 with 1:40 left in the second quarter. A free throw from Bell with 1:20 remaining moved Mills to a 25-22 lead at halftime.

In the first 3:37 of the third quarter, the Senators went on a 9-0 run and took a 32-31 lead with 4:23 left in the third quarter. A free throw from Livingston tied the game 32-32 before Mills grabbed a four-point lead with 2:49 left.

Two field goals from Livingston pushed the lead to 40-35, then Robinson's Mitchell Williams hit a field goal with 0.5 seconds left in the quarter to make it 40-37.

Robinson trimmed the Mills' lead to 44-39 with 5:13 left in the fourth quarter. It was another three minutes before the Senators would score again, but by then the Comets had a 55-41 lead with 2:13 left. A slam dunk by Bell with 2:01 remaining left no doubt which team would remain undefeated in conference play.

