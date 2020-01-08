• If Elton John can do it, why not Bob Dylan? The Minnesota bard will be executive producer of his own bio-pic, starring Timothee Chalamet, according to The Hollywood Reporter. James Mangold, who just did Ford vs. Ferrari, will direct, and Jeff Rosen, Dylan' s manager, will be one of the producers. And, Fox Searchlight has reportedly acquired the rights to use Dylan's music. The screenplay was penned by Jay Cocks, the former Time and Newsweek film critic who wrote the screenplay for Gangs of New York. The script is based on Elijah Wald's 2015 book, Dylan Goes Electric. Mangold directed the 2005 Johnny Cash bio-pic, Walk the Line. Reese Witherspoon won the Oscar for best actress for her work in that picture. Two recent music bio-pics, Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody and John's Rocketman, have been big winners at the box office and awards ceremonies, with Rami Malek capturing the best actor Oscar for the former and Taron Egerton the best actor Golden Globe for the latter. There is no projected title or release date for the Dylan movie. Meanwhile, a Dylan musical, Girl From the North Country, will open on Broadway on March 5, after successful runs in London and Toronto.

• Country group Rascal Flatts will bless the broken road this year on their farewell tour after 20 years together. The trio of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney announced the tour on CBS This Morning, on Tuesday, saying there were no plans for the band after this tour, although LeVox said they would release new music this year. The tour will begin in Indianapolis in June and run through October. The band formed in 2000 and has had more than a dozen No. 1 country hits, including crossover successes with songs like "Bless the Broken Road," "Life Is a Highway" and "What Hurts the Most." They were among the most popular country acts in the 2000s, releasing several multiplatinum albums and scoring 40 awards over their career. They've been named top country group of the year seven times at the ACM Awards, six times at the CMA Awards and four times at the American Music Awards. Marked by LeVox's notable tenor vocals, the group ushered in a more pop and adult contemporary sound to country radio. Some of their other country hits include "Here Comes Goodbye," "Feels Like Today" and "Melt." Their 2004 version of "Bless the Broken Road," which was originally recorded by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, earned a Grammy for Best Country Song for the songwriters Bobby Boyd, Jeff Hanna and Marcus Hummon. They also are known for helping to break out new acts including Blake Shelton and Taylor Swift, who opened for them in 2006 as a teenager.

Photo by FR171613 AP

In this June 6, 2018, file photo, from left, Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus, and Gary LeVox, of Rascal Flatts, arrive at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Al Wagner, File)

A Section on 01/08/2020