Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Trump says Iran appears to be 'standing down' after strike
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

FORECAST GRAPHICS: Enhanced risk for strong storms set for large part of state; snow possible later

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 9:45 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption ( Courtesy of the National Weather Service )

Southwestern Arkansas will be at enhanced risk for severe weather as a storm system moves across the state Friday night into Saturday morning, according to a forecast released Wednesday by the National Weather Service.

Most of the rest of Arkansas is predicted to be at a slight risk for severe weather during the period.

Tornadoes, hail and damaging winds are all possible, according to the weather service, as well as flash flooding in certain areas.

Gallery: Forecast graphics: Strong storms, heavy rain, snow possible

Central and northern Arkansas are predicted to see up to four inches of rain from Thursday to Saturday, with isolated areas seeing up to six.

The rest of the state can expect two to three inches.

As the storm system moves out of the state Saturday, snowfall is possible in northern areas.

The weather service forecasts less than half an inch in most affected areas, but Harrison could see up to an inch while Northwest Arkansas including Fayetteville could see up to an inch and a half.

Accumulation is expected mostly on grassy areas, according to the weather service, though wet roads may turn icy early Saturday as temperatures drop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT