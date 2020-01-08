FORECAST GRAPHICS: Enhanced risk for strong storms set for large part of state; snow possible later

Southwestern Arkansas will be at enhanced risk for severe weather as a storm system moves across the state Friday night into Saturday morning, according to a forecast released Wednesday by the National Weather Service.

Most of the rest of Arkansas is predicted to be at a slight risk for severe weather during the period.

Tornadoes, hail and damaging winds are all possible, according to the weather service, as well as flash flooding in certain areas.

Central and northern Arkansas are predicted to see up to four inches of rain from Thursday to Saturday, with isolated areas seeing up to six.

The rest of the state can expect two to three inches.

As the storm system moves out of the state Saturday, snowfall is possible in northern areas.

The weather service forecasts less than half an inch in most affected areas, but Harrison could see up to an inch while Northwest Arkansas including Fayetteville could see up to an inch and a half.

Accumulation is expected mostly on grassy areas, according to the weather service, though wet roads may turn icy early Saturday as temperatures drop.