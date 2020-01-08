No. 4 Baylor wins 11th consecutive

Davion Mitchell (shown) scored 14 points to lead No. 4 Baylor to a 57-52 victory over No. 22 Texas Tech on Tuesday in Lubbock, Texas. (AP/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Davion Mitchell scored 14 points, Mark Vital grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 4 Baylor stretched its winning streak to 11 games with a 57-52 victory over No. 22 Texas Tech on Tuesday night.

The Bears (12-1, 2-0 Big 12) held on even though their last field goal came with 3:06 left.

Texas Tech (10-4, 1-1) lost at home for the first time in nearly a year. The Red Raiders had won 15 consecutive home games since a loss to Iowa State last Jan. 16, and are 58-6 at home under fourth-year coach Chris Beard, who coached at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2015-16.

Baylor’s MaCio Teague (31) puts up a shot during the No. 4 Bears’ Big 12 victory over No. 22 Texas Tech on Tuesday night in Lubbock, Texas. Davion Mitchell scored 14 points and Mark Vital had 8 points and 13 rebounds to lead Baylor. (AP/Brad Tollefson)

Freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey led the Red Raiders with 20 points, and Kyler Edwards had 10.

Baylor made five three throws in the final 24 seconds to seal the victory. That included after a technical foul against the Red Raiders for reaching across and touching the ball before an inbound pass.

NO. 12 MARYLAND 67,

NO. 11 OHIO STATE 55

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 20 points, and No. 12 Maryland used an unyielding defensive performance to defeat 11th-ranked Ohio State and remain unbeaten at home.

Jalen Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Terrapins (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten), who have won three consecutive. Maryland went up by 10 points on a three-pointer by Cowan with 12:58 left and cruised to the finish.

Ohio State (11-4, 1-3) shot 31%, went 5 for 27 from 3-point range and committed 14 turnovers.

No. 14 KENTUCKY 78, GEORGIA 69

ATHENS, Ga. -- Immanuel Quickley's three-pointer gave Kentucky its first lead of the second half and the Wildcats overcame Anthony Edwards' 23 points to beat Georgia and continue their domination of the SEC rivalry.

Kentucky (11-3, 2-0) trailed 37-31 at halftime before finally taking the lead on Quickley's three-pointer with 8:06 remaining. Georgia (10-4, 0-1) never regained the lead.

Tyrese Maxey and Nick Richards each had 17 points and seven rebounds for Kentucky. Quickley added 15 points.

In other men's Top 25 games Tuesday night, Jordan Nwora scored 19 points including a critical layup with 5:21 remaining, and Darius Perry and Ryan McMahon followed with key baskets down the stretch to help No. 13 Louisville (12-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) pull away from Miami (9-5, 1-3) 74-58 in Louisville, Ky. ... Collin Gillespie and Saddiq Bey made back-to-back three-pointers to give Villanova the lead for good in the final four minutes, and the No. 16 Wildcats (11-3, 2-1) ended a six-game Big East road losing streak with a 64-59 victory over Creighton (12-4, 1-2) in Omaha, Neb. ... Jared Hamilton hit a tiebreaking three-pointer with 37 seconds left and added a pair of free throws to clinch it as Boston College (9-6, 3-1) beat No. 18 Virginia (11-3, 3-1) 60-53 in Boston and sent the defending national champions to their first Atlantic Coast Conference loss of the season. ... Ron Harper Jr. had 22 points to help Rutgers (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten) beat No. 20 Penn State (12-3, 2-2) 72-61 in Piscataway, N.J.

SEC MEN

FLORIDA 81,

SOUTH CAROLINA 68

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Andrew Nembhard had 21 points and 10 assists as Florida held on to defeat South Carolina on Tuesday night.

Keyontae Johnson added 19 points for the Gators (10-4), who opened 2-0 in SEC play for the third time in the past four seasons.

Nembhard was a big reason why.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore made 8 of 14 shots, including 3 three-pointers. He also had 10 of Florida's 13 assists as he controlled the action anytime South Carolina (8-6, 0-1) got close.

Maik Kotsar led the Gamecocks (8-6, 0-1) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

In other men's SEC games Tuesday night, Josh Nebo finished with 17 points and nine rebounds as Texas A&M (7-6, 1-1) wiped out a 10-point halftime deficit and defeated Mississippi (9-5, 0-1) 57-47 in College Station, Texas. The Aggies had started SEC play with a loss at Arkansas on Saturday, while the Rebels played their first conference game after a loss at Wichita State on Saturday. ... Jordan Bowden scored 14 points to lead Tennessee (9-5, 1-1) in a 69-59 victory over Missouri (8-6, 0-2) in Columbia, Mo. John Fulkerson, Josiah-Jordan James, Jalen Johnson, Yves Pons and Santiago Vescovi each scored 11 for the Volunteers.

Sports on 01/08/2020