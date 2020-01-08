Arkansas faces manslaughter charge in death of 2-month-old

A 35-year-old woman accused of manslaughter in the September death of her 2-month-old child was booked into a northeast Arkansas jail early Sunday, according to authorities.

Lorina Lynett Turner of Blytheville told investigators her infant was beside her when she went to sleep at about midnight on Sept. 4, but was atop her chest and not breathing when she woke up, a report provided by the Gosnell Police Department states.

Authorities responded to a call about the child at a home in the 100 block of North Gosnell Street at about 7:40 a.m. and discovered the infant didn’t have a pulse, according to the report. Responders were unable to revive the child.

Police wrote in the report that Turner was "visibly hysterical but also was displaying behavior of being under influence of intoxicants" after authorities arrived. Turner told investigators she and two others were drinking alcohol the previous night before she went to bed, according to the report.

The state Crime Laboratory determined the baby’s cause of death was “sudden unexplained infant death with an unsafe sleep environment,” police said.

Turner was booked into Mississippi County jail early Sunday on one count of manslaughter. According to an online roster, she remained in the jail Wednesday morning with no bond listed.