100 years ago

Jan. 8, 1920

GREENWOOD -- The Circuit Court of Sebastian county today upheld the action of the State Mining Board in revoking the qualification certificate of Thomas H. Shaw, ousted by Governor Brough as state mine inspector, and held that he was no longer authorized to perform the duties of mine inspector.

50 years ago

Jan. 8, 1970

MENA -- When about 5,000 residents in this city suffered through 10 hours of freezing weather without natural gas Tuesday, they got angry, R.H. St. John, editor of the Mena Weekly Star, said Wednesday. "Nobody has felt like talking about it too much," he said. The temperature hovered near 9 degrees at 10 p.m. Tuesday. The city-owned gas utility started turning off every meter in town about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when the gas pressure fell too low.

25 years ago

Jan. 8, 1995

• Gov. Jim Guy Tucker's suggestion that parties to the Little Rock School desegregation lawsuit find a way out of federal court didn't impress North Little Rock school officials. If Tucker is urging the three school districts in Pulaski County to consolidate, members of the North Little Rock School Board said they don't support that. But the board members said they don't know exactly what Tucker was proposing. Tucker's suggestion was discussed during a North Little Rock School Board workshop Saturday. Other topics ranged from why members want to serve on the board to procedures for handling student and employee discipline hearings. Tucker used a news conference Friday to publicly encourage the three school districts involved in the desegregation case to find a way out of federal court. Twelve years ago, the Little Rock School District sued the North Little Rock and Pulaski County school districts in federal court, seeking to reverse "white flight" from the larger district.

10 years ago

Jan. 8, 2010

• An east Little Rock neighborhood would lose its library, and other Little Rock libraries face reduced hours under Central Arkansas Library System's plan to free up $1.5 million after losing a lawsuit over the timing of a property tax increase. Last month, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that Pulaski County Judge Buddy Villines didn't have the authority to retroactively apply a voter-approved tax increase to Little Rock property owners' 2007 bills, which were paid in 2008. The library system will have to somehow refund property owners the additional tax they paid in 2008.

