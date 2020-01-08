Our House seeks rezoning approval

Nonprofit Our House is seeking rezoning approval from the Little Rock Planning Commission to add four new buildings, add to an existing structure and modify a parking lot on its campus at 302 E. Roosevelt Road.

Our House currently provides emergency and transitional housing for people in need, as well as workforce services and programs for children.

The requested zoning will allow the nonprofit to build a new family house to provide transitional housing for about 14 families; a children's center expanding the licensed child-care facility and after-school program; a family support center with offices for staff members to meet with clients; an addition to a building that will provide new office space and living quarters; and a new maintenance building. The existing parking lot is to be modified to create a new entrance to the campus.

The planning commission is scheduled to vote on the request when it meets at 4 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.