Panel urges LR to boost support for zoo

Community investment is required for the Little Rock Zoo to realize its full potential, according to a presentation Tuesday to city directors from a task force appointed to study the zoo's planning and development.

The task force was formed in 2019 and was a joint effort between the city and the Arkansas Zoological Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the zoo.

The foundation contracted with a consulting firm that polled residents on their opinions of the zoo, what they'd like to see, and whether they would be willing to fund the zoo with a bond or ballot initiative.

A telephone poll found that 84% of residents have a favorable view of the zoo, but want more exhibits that allow visitors to better see and interact with animals.

The task force presented artist renderings of exhibits they recommend, including a giraffe habitat with a feeding deck, a rhinoceros feeding area, a new bear habitat that allows visitors to watch the bears swim, and a habitat for razorback hogs and red wolves, mascots at two of the state's larger four-year schools.

The poll found that 64% of likely 2020 voters in Pulaski County were in support of a sales-tax proposal to support the zoo and other programs.

Task force member Chad Causey, who also serves on the Arkansas Zoological Foundation's board, said the zoo has been underfunded for years.

"The zoo is a wonderful asset for our community but it can be more," Causey said. "It can be a lot more if the citizens of Little Rock so choose to support this zoo. We can create a much higher-attended, higher-revenue entity for the city and something that we can all be proud of."

Metro on 01/08/2020