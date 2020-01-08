PHOTOS: Rock Island train depot moved to new location

Workers from Combs House Moving including John Melton, right, work Tuesday Jan. 6, 2020 putting the old Rock Island train depot in Perry, Ark., in its new location after moving the building from its original location. The Perry County Historical and Genealogical Society and the Perry County Museum plan to restore the depot for use as a railroad museum. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/18depot/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)
Crews from Combs House Moving worked on Tuesday to put the old Rock Island train depot in Perry in its new permanent location after moving the building from its original site.
The Perry County Historical and Genealogical Society and the Perry County Historical Museum plan to restore the depot for use as a railroad museum.
See more photos below or by clicking here » arkansasonline.com/18depot/.Gallery: Rock Island Train Depot
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.