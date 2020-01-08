Reported sexual assault in UALR women's bathroom; male suspect fled, university says

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
A sexual assault was reported Wednesday at an academic building on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus, officials said.
A recorded message was provided to students notifying them that at 5:20 p.m., a sexual assault of a female occurred inside a women's restroom on the second floor of Stabler Hall, a liberal arts building.
Students were told that the suspect was a male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 25 years old. He fled the area in an "unknown" direction, according to the university.
The Little Rock Police Department is investigating, according to the recorded message. A call to a police spokesman was not returned Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.