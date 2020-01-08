Short-term rentals focus of meeting

Residents will be allowed to participate Jan. 13 in a panel discussion on a short-term rental ordinance within the city.

The event, put together by the Hillcrest Residents Association Planning & Preservation Committee, is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. in Hillcrest Hall, at 1501 Kavanaugh Blvd., according to a Facebook post from the association.

Short-term rentals created by residents renting out their spaces through Airbnb and similar websites have been on the rise in Arkansas in recent years, and the city is grappling with how to regulate them.

The planning commission and the Capitol District Zoning Commission have dealt with requests on a case-by-case basis. Two rezoning requests for properties in Hillcrest being used as short-term rentals are set to go before the Little Rock Board of Directors this year.

The panelists include:

• Jamie Collins, director of the Little Rock Planning & Development Department.

• Nikki Parnell, senior vice president of finance and administration for the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.

• Boyd Maher, executive director of the Capitol Zoning District Commission.

The panel will be moderated by Hillcrest Residents Association member Marian Boyd.