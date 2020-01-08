TODAY’S DIVISION I GAMES

UCA men at New Orleans

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Lakefront Arena, New Orleans

RECORDS UCA 4-11 (3-1 Southland Conference), New Orleans (4-10, 0-4)

SERIES New Orleans leads 5-4

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET unoprivateers.com/watch

PROBABLE STARTING

LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Troy Green, 6-3, Jr. 13.7 4.1

G B. Robinson, 6-4, Sr. 17.4 3.1

F Jahmel Myers, 6-6, So. 5.5 2.5

F Gerrale Gates, 6-6, So. 8.5 5.8

F Jaylen Key, 6-8, Sr. 7.6 4.4

COACH Mark Slessinger (116-139 in nine seasons at New Orleans)

UCA POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Fr. 4.3 1.7

G R. Bergersen, 6-6, Jr. 13.7 4.5

G/F Jaxson Baker, 6-7, Fr. 7.2 4.3

F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Jr. 8.1 3.9

C Hayden Koval, 7-0, Jr. 11.4 6.7

COACH Anthony Boone (3-3 as interim coach this season)

TEAM COMPARISON

NEW ORLEANS UCA

75.9 Points for 73.6

76.3 Points against 88.5

-2.7 Rebound margin -4.3

+3.14 Turnover margin -4.53

45.8 FG pct. 40.4

33.6 3-pt pct. 30.9

78.0 FT pct. 68.0

CHALK TALK New Orleans senior guard Bryson Robinson ranks third in the Southland Conference in scoring, averaging 17.4 points per game. … New Orleans enters on a five-game losing streak.

UCA women vs. New Orleans

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 7-6 (3-1 Southland Conference), New Orleans 6-7 (2-2)

SERIES Central Arkansas leads 7-1

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ucasports.com/watch

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Sr.;9.9;5.1

G Romola Dominguez, 5-7, So.;5.3;2.8

G/F Briana Trigg, 5-10, Jr.;4.3;4.4

G/F Alana Canady, 5-11, So.;6.8;4.2

F Hannah Langhi, 6-2, Jr.;8.2;5.6

COACH Sandra Rushing (148-84 in eight seasons at UCA)

NEW ORLEANS

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Dionjhae Thomas, 5-6, Jr.;6.2;2.5

G Traya Bruce, 5-7, So.;2.1;0.8

G Mary Delgado, 5-8, Fr.;4.5;2.0

F Asia Woods, 6-0, Sr.;10.2;6.6

F Whitley Larry, 6-1, Sr.,5.7;5.8

COACH Keeshawn Davenport (66-169 in nine seasons at New Orleans)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;NEW ORLEANS

58.5;Points for;62.8

53.1;Points against;65.4

+6.2;Rebound margin;-3.4

+0.38;Turnover margin;+1.54

40.3;FG pct.;37.4

21.2;3-pt pct.;26.7

61.1;FT pct.;62.9

CHALK TALK Central Arkansas enters having won six of its last eight games. ... New Orleans enters on a three-game win streak. ... New Orleans senior forward Whitley Larry leads the Southland Conference in blocked shots this season with 23, an average of 1.8 per game.