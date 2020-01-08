Tuesday’s roundups

Fayetteville center Tamaury Releford makes a shot as Bentonville West center Brenden Honeycutt defends Tuesday night in the Bulldogs’ 74-57 victory at Wolverine Arena in Centerton. More photos available online at arkansasonline.com/18basketball. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

BOYS

DANVILLE 66, MAGAZINE 57 Alex Hilton’s 23 points and Tarrel Macon’s 16 points catapulted Danville (6-8) to victory. Cameron Raggio scored 17 points, Brady Watson had 16 points and Kaedon Trejo added 14 points for Magazine (1-8).

DUMAS 60, DOLLARWAY 54 Tamarja Parker had 22 points and 11 rebounds while Chris Harris finished with 18 points and four assists as Dumas (10-0) turned back a late Dollarway rally.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 68, GLEN ROSE 58 Che Smith had 23 points, 11 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals for Episcopal Collegiate (9-7) as the Wildcats won their third game in a row.

FAYETTEVILLE 74, BENTONVILLE WEST 57 Corey Williams had 21 of his 23 points after halftime to power Fayetteville (10-5) to a 17-point road victory in its 6A-West Conference opener. Isaiah Releford scored 15 points and Tamaury Releford had 10 points for the Bulldogs, who led 59-53 with less than five minutes to go before using an 11-0 run to break the game open. Dillon Bailey had 27 points for Bentonville West (5-6).

GREENE COUNTY TECH 54, BEEBE 50 Zane Butler made 3 three-pointers and finished with 29 points as Greene County Tech (13-1) won for the 12th time away from home.

HARRISON 76, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 54 Ethan Edwards’ 23 points pushed Harrison (11-9) past Shiloh Christian. Gatlin James scored 18 points and Ben Elliott added 13 for the Goblins.

IZARD COUNTY 62, SLOAN-HENDRIX 45 Justus Cooper scored 16 points and Caleb Faulkner had 15 points for Izard County (20-5), which ran away from the Greyhounds after building a 47-17 lead at halftime. Coby Everett added 13 points.

MAGNOLIA 76, EL DORADO 55 Derrian Ford had 31 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals for Magnolia (9-0). Braelyn Beasley added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers.

MARIANNA 80, CLARENDON 68 (OT) Terran Williams had 23 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists as Marianna (13-3) defeated Clarendon in overtime.

MELBOURNE 62, MARMADUKE 32 Layton Hankins scored 13 points to lead the Bearkatz (8-6, 4-1) past the Greyhounds (10-10, 3-3) in 2A-3 Conference action. Riley Clairday added 11 points for Melbourne. Marmaduke was led by Austin McCoy, who had 10 points.

OSCEOLA 100, CORNING 64 Dan New-some had 23 points and 14 players scored for Osceola (3-2), which made 14 three-pointers in a rout.

ROGERS 54, VAN BUREN 45 Drew Miller turned in a team-high 18 points as Rogers (12-0) remained undefeated by holding off Van Buren.

SYLVAN HILLS 70, SEARCY 68 (2OT) Corey Washington scored the winning basket in the second overtime period as Sylvan Hills (10-3) beat Searcy. Nick Smith had 32 points for the Bears. Freddy Hicks had 22 points and Braden Watson added 12 points for Searcy (5-8). Landon Hambrick also scored 11 points for the Lions.

STAR CITY 90, HAMBURG 61 Marvion Scott scored 40 points as Star City (10-3) stomped Hamburg. Caleb Muckleroy had 27 points and Tae Maddox added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs.

WONDERVIEW 81, GUY-PERKINS 50 Jacob Reynolds scored 19 points and Caleb Squires tallied 18 points as Wonderview (13-9) crushed Guy-Perkins. Landon Jones added 15 points for the Daredevils.

GIRLS

BENTONVILLE 65, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 46 Natalie Smith and Maryam Douda both finished with 20 points as Bentonville (12-1) opened up 6A-West play with a victory. Sophie Nelson and Caylon Koons both had 12 points for Har-Ber (10-4, 0-1).

CHARLESTON 45, LINCOLN 36 Payton Rucker had 11 points and Alexis Grandison had eight for Charleston (12-2) in a 3A-West 1 game.

CLARKSVILLE 47, DARDANELLE 12 Emmaline Rieder scored 12 points and Autumn Miller chipped in with 9 points for Clarksville (7-9) as it clobbered Dardanelle. Abby Domerease and Hannah Melton had eight points each.

CONCORD 64, SACRED HEART 51 Annalisa Cornett scored a game-high 24 points as the Pirates (15-3, 8-1 1A-5) defeated the Rebels. Jaylyn Jefferson had 17 points and Avery Southerland added 12 for Concord. McKenzie Greeson led Sacred Heart with 16 points.

CROSSETT 58, MONTICELLO 20 Jada Cooks scored a game-high 24 points as Crossett (10-5) started 4A-8 play with a blowout victory.

DANVILLE 65, MAGAZINE 27 Alexis Minnie scored 19 points and Hally Rial had 17 points as Danville (9-5) had an easy victory. Kiara Vasquez had 13 points and four rebounds for Magazine (6-6).

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 42, GLEN ROSE 18 Avery Marsh scored 19 points and Jalie Tritt added eight as Episcopal Collegiate (10-5) won its second game in a row.

FAYETTEVILLE 69, BENTONVILLE WEST 25 Caroline Lyles had 19 points, including 14 in the first half, as Fayetteville (10-3) rolled in 6A-West action. Sasha Goforth added 13 points for the Lady Bulldogs, who went on a 13-1 run in the second quarter to open a big lead.

JESSIEVILLE 54, BOONEVILLE 46 Katherine Elliot had 19 points as Jessieville (9-5) held on to win. Heaven Sanchez ended with 12 points and eight rebounds while Shelby Posey added nine points for Booneville (6-10), which finished with four players.

JOE T. ROBINSON 67, MILLS 39 Alex Rouse’s 22 points helped the Lady Senators (8-5, 2-2 4A-5) defeat the Lady Comets (1-12, 0-5). Gabby Marler and Kalia Cotton each had 11 points for Mills.

IZARD COUNTY 52, SLOAN-HENDRIX 47 Cassidy Coleman’s game-high 27 points paced Izard County (13-8), which snapped a three-game losing streak. Allison Newman had 10 points for the Lady Cougars.

MAMMOTH SPRING 46, HILLCREST 39 Megyn Upton had 15 points and Terra Godwin tallied 14 points for Mammoth Springs (15-4) as it took down Hillcrest.

MELBOURNE 47, MARMADUKE 39 Kenley McCarn finished with 24 points and the Lady Bearkatz (12-2, 5-0 2A-3) earned a victory over the Lady Greyhounds (15-7, 5-1). Heidi Robinson had 14 points to lead Marmaduke.

PARIS 49, ATKINS 42 Jadyn Hart scored 30 points for Paris (8-9). Jacee Hart added 11 points for the Lady Eagles. Ashton Dillard had 21 points for Atkins (6-10).

PULASKI ACADEMY 93, LR McCLELLAN 55 Jazmene McMillan scored 23 points and Pulaski Academy (11-2, 3-0 4A-5) rolled past Little Rock McClellan (4-5, 1-2). Taylor Hernandez had 16 points and Isis Woods added 14 for the Lady Bruins. Takyra Miles led the Lady Crimson Lions with 20 points.

STAR CITY 71, HAMBURG 35 Janiya Johnson had 18 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists to help Star City (16-0) defeat Hamburg.

WONDERVIEW 53, GUY-PERKINS 26 Audrey Beck’s 24 points allowed Wonder-view (15-7) to run through Guy-Perkins.