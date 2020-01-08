Ukraine plane crashes in Iran; all on board reported as dead

TEHRAN, Iran -- A Ukrainian airplane carrying at least 170 people crashed today shortly after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, killing all on board, state TV reported.

The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, state TV reported, without elaborating.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in the southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

"After taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, it crashed between Parand and Shahriar," Jafarzadeh said.

Pir Hossein Kulivand, an Iranian emergency official, later told state TV that all those on board were killed in the crash. He said rescuers were trying to collect the dead.

State TV earlier said there were 180 passengers and crew members aboard. The discrepancy could not be immediately reconciled.

Flight data from the airport showed a Boeing 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off early this morning, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterward, according to the website FlightRadar24. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Associated Press journalists who reached the crash site saw a wide field of debris scattered across farmland. The dead lay among shattered pieces of the aircraft. Rescuers in masks shouted over the noise of hovering helicopters as they worked.

The Boeing 737-800 is a very common single-aisle, twin-engine jetliner used for short to medium-range flights. Introduced in the late 1990s, it is an older model than the Boeing 737 Max, which has been grounded for nearly 10 months after two deadly crashes.

Chicago-based Boeing Co. was "aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information," spokesman Michael Friedman said.

Boeing, like other airline manufacturers, typically assists in crash investigations. However, such an effort in this case could be affected by the U.S. sanctions campaign in place on Iran since President Donald Trump withdrew from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers in May 2018.

Information for this article was contributed by Adam Schreck and Mehdi Fattahi of The Associated Press.

A Section on 01/08/2020