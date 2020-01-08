UNDER THE RADAR: Maumelle’s Nico Davillier

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR football prospect is Maumelle’s Nico Davillier.

Class: 2022

Position: Defensive line

Size: 6-5, 275 pounds

Stats: As a sophomore, he recorded 22 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Offensive coordinator Jerrod Barnhill:

“He’s a two-sport athlete that plays basketball as well. That tells you he possesses agility and coordination. Has a great frame with good feet. Good ball get-off. Like most sophomores, he will continue to develop and play with better leverage and use his hands more. Lots of tools with a high ceiling. He’s very coachable and emerged as one of the leaders of his defensive unit. Has the ability to play inside or out. He's an athletic kid. He will also see some time on the offensive side at tight end and our Wildcat quarterback. He played quarterback as a ninth grader. He’s good enough throwing that he can throw our quick game if needed.”