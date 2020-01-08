Venezuelan claims congress's top post in fight for control

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido (center) argues with national guardsmen blocking him and other opposition lawmakers from entering the National Assembly building Tuesday in Caracas as they fight for control of the legislature. The group finally got through to the chamber, where the power was promptly cut. Guaido and others turned on their cellphone flashlights and proceeded to swear him into office. More photos at arkansasonline.com/18guaido/. (AP/Matias Delacroix)

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido pushed through rows of national guardsmen blocking congress Tuesday to retake his seat and pledge in a darkened building with no power to press forward in his bid to topple the country's socialist president.

The man recognized by the U.S. and over 50 other nations as Venezuela's rightful president burst through the National Assembly's wooden doors along with several dozen opposition lawmakers after navigating their way past state security officers wearing helmets and carrying shields.

Once inside, he led opposition lawmakers in boisterously singing the country's anthem. Shortly thereafter, electricity in the building went out, but legislators continued in the dimly lit assembly, shouting into microphones that did not work to declare Guaido the president of the only opposition-controlled institution.

"This is a show of what can happen when we are united," Guaido yelled.

The dramatic events follow several days of upheaval after government-backed lawmakers announced they were taking control of the National Assembly in what the opposition has decried as an attempted coup of Venezuela's last democratic institution. The legislature is the opposition's lone national platform and remains a thorn in President Nicolas Maduro's quest to consolidate power.

The fight for control of the legislature comes as the opposition is struggling to regain its steam, nearly a year after Guaido declared himself interim president as scores of Venezuelans took to the street in protest. Internal feuds, corruption scandals, and a failed try at dialogue with Maduro's government have left opposition lawmakers scrambling to find a unified path forward.

Guaido has served as leader of the National Assembly for the past year. He has used the title to argue that under the constitution, he is Venezuela's interim president, on grounds that Maduro's 2018 reelection was not legitimate. Guaido was expected to be reelected the legislature's president Sunday, but was blocked along with numerous other lawmakers from entering the ornate legislative building.

Instead, Luis Parra, a one-time opposition ally mired in accusations of bribe-taking, claimed he'd won and was the new legislature's president. He contends he obtained 81 votes of the 150 lawmakers present, an accusation Guaido's faction denies. Guaido held a separate session at a Venezuelan newspaper Sunday in which he states that 100 lawmakers voted to renew his term as the leader of congress.

On Tuesday, Parra took a seat, purportedly as the legislature's president, and attempted to begin a session to discuss woes including Venezuela's gas shortages but fled with his allies as Guaido made his way into the building.

Once inside, the legislature's electricity went off in what the opposition lambasted as an attempt to sabotage its session. Instead, Guaido and others turned on their cellphone flashlights and proceeded to swear him into office.

Holding up his right hand, the 36-year-old lawmaker loudly pledged "in the name of Venezuela" to continue fulfilling his responsibilities as self-declared interim president "and search for a solution to the crisis."

"I swear it!" he shouted before exiting the building.

The lawmakers were allowed to leave largely peacefully, though one canister of tear gas was fired as they left the legislative grounds.

Though the opposition hailed Tuesday's events as a victory, they face a decidedly uphill battle in the months ahead. Congressional elections are due this year, which will force lawmakers to decide whether to participate in a vote while Maduro is still in office. That could further fracture the opposition at a time when many Venezuelans are reluctant to take to the streets in protest. An estimated 4.5 million have fled and those who remain are struggling to meet basic needs.

