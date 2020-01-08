Arkansas woman, 32, pleads innocent in mother's slaying

A public defender entered an innocent plea Wednesday on behalf of a 32-year-old woman accused of killing her mother in west Arkansas, a prosecuting attorney said.

Jordana Caraway Rogers, 32, was arraigned Wednesday in Sebastian County Circuit Court on a first-degree murder charge, according to a news release by 12th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue. Rogers appeared in person, and a public defender was appointed to represent her.

The sheriff’s office in Nacogdoches County, Texas, arrested Rogers on an aggravated assault charge on Dec. 23, according to a probable cause affidavit. While in custody, Rogers made statements about her mother, Melinda Rogers, that caused authorities to be concerned about the older woman’s welfare, authorities said.

Investigators in Texas contacted the Sebastian County sheriff’s office, who in turn contacted Mansfield police, the affidavit states. Police said officers went to Melinda Rogers’ home in the 1000 block of Broadway Street at about 5 p.m. the same day and found her dead and covered in blankets on the master bedroom’s floor.

According to the affidavit, the victim was lying on her side, her head “black and blue and covered in blood.”

A search of the home revealed a drill battery at the victim’s feet and a rechargeable power drill in the locked closet of the master bedroom, authorities said. The drill appeared to be covered in hair and blood, authorities wrote.

Arkansas State Police took over the investigation at the request of Mansfield police and learned Melinda Rogers hadn’t been seen in several days and that her car had disappeared from the driveway.

Jordana Rogers was driving her mother’s car when she was arrested, the affidavit states.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing.

Jordana Rogers was booked into Sebastian County jail on Friday on a first-degree murder charge. She remained there Wednesday morning, an online jail roster shows.

During Wednesday’s arraignment Judge J. Michael Fitzhugh granted the prosecuting attorney’s recommendation that Jordana Rogers’ bond remain at $500,000. No trial date had been set at the time of the release.