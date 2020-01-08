Woman, man injured in LR shooting

A 23-year-old woman was critically hurt and a 19-year-old man was also injured Monday night in a shooting in west Little Rock, police said.

Authorities received a report about the shooting at 420 Napa Valley Drive, just off Bowman Road, about 8 p.m., according to police spokesman officer Eric Barnes. Responding officers found a bystander performing CPR on one of the two victims, he said.

Barnes said the woman, Kierra Watson of Little Rock, had gunshot wounds in her upper and lower body and was in "very critical" condition. Daevien Marbley, also of Little Rock, was wounded in his arm and groin.

At least four vehicles also were struck by gunfire, Barnes said.

Authorities reportedly received information at the scene about three men leaving in a white sedan, but no arrests have been made.

Witnesses said they heard the three "talking and laughing" outside a Chevrolet Malibu that held at least one of the victims when the shooting happened.

According to the report, one of the gunmen wore a red jacket, while another wore either an orange or gray hooded sweatshirt. Police said witnesses were unable to provide a description of the third assailant.

