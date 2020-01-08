Zoo to hold party for year-old bear

The Little Rock Zoo will celebrate the first birthday of sloth bear Zaara with a flannel-themed party Saturday.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Cafe Africa. Cake and lemonade will be provided, and a menu of lodge-themed foods, including soups, salads, sandwiches and baked potatoes will be available.

There also will be crafts, games and other activities for children and families.